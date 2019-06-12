Dubai signs deal for suspended transport systems

It's the future

A memorandum of understanding has been signed by Abdul Mohsin Ibrahim Younes, who is CEO of the Rail Agency within Dubai’s Roads & Transport Authority (RTA), and SkyTran CEO John Cole.

“The signing of this MoU highlights RTA’s continuous efforts to team with global specialist firms in developing advanced public transport technologies capable of attracting more riders by offering them safe, fast and luxurious transit experiences, besides curbing traffic congestion in the city,” said Younes. “One of these solutions is developing Sky Pod units operated by ‘Maglev’ technology, which are characterised by their safety and speed as well as the saving much of the resources associated with the daily mobility of people.”

He added that the signing of the MoU is a milestone in RTA’s efforts to introduce advanced technologies and innovative services in the field of public transport. “It will enhance the integration of public transport systems, which in turn will boost the economic growth, attract more investments and improve the standard of living in Dubai,” he said.

“We are excited to sign this MoU with RTA and play an active role in realising RTA’s ambitious projects and initiatives in the field of public transport,” said Cole. “It will also support the Government drive to rank Dubai as the smartest and happiest city in the world.”