Dundee Council to host construction seminar

The council said that industry experts and local construction businesses will be able to hook up for the morning-long session on 11th February.

Alan Ross convener of the city development committee said: “With the amount of building work already under way, plus the number of planning applications that have been approved recently and many still in the pipeline, the sector has a lot to be a positive about.

“But we could still be doing more to help local building firms capitalise on the great opportunities that are available and will be coming on stream in the weeks and months ahead.”

“The event will set out the national context of the construction sector before focussing in on the people and skills we have, and also need to develop to get the best possible benefits for the city’s economy,” said Alison Henderson, the CEO of Dundee & Angus Chamber of Commerce, which is the other co-host for the event. “There will also be a session aimed at how we can all play a part in unlocking the potential in this already vibrant and exciting industry.”

Among speakers at the event will be Robin Blacklock of the Scottish Property Federation, Michael Lennox of CITB, Allan Rae of Kirkwood Homes and Kevin Murphy of Dundee & Angus College.

