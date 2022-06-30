Dundee mulls £6.1m repairs for troubled leisure centre

The plan includes the appointment of contractor Robertson Construction Tayside to repair water leaks, improve environmental conditions, upgrade the fabric of the building and refurbish and replace equipment.

It comes after a wide-ranging review of the design and construction of the facility, and surveys by council and external experts.

Mark Flynn convener of Dundee City Council’s city development committee said: “After a thorough process a clear way forward for the refurbishment of Olympia has been identified which also proposes that there is a strategy for future maintenance closures.

“The prices that came back as part of the tender exercise, which reflect the current market in the context of Brexit, post pandemic demand and the war in Ukraine, mean that the works will cost £1.6m more than has been identified in the capital plan.

“In order to carry out these essential works it is proposed that the additional cost be met from the Covid-19 capital expenditure fund and the Renewal & Repair Fund.”

Robertson Construction Tayside was appointed to work with council designers to review the current facility, diagnosing the issues within the building.

The report notes that several complex linked factors led to the current closure, but that the work being proposed will contribute to modified atmospheric conditions and more effective operation and ongoing maintenance.

Among the items in the work plan are replacement and refurbishment of the flume launch pad and supporting structure, removal of areas of corrosion, treatment and refurbishment of the steelwork and stairs, alterations to improve the performance of the ventilation system in the pool hall and changing areas and revisions to lighting for improved access for future maintenance.

Details of the work programme include a four-week mobilisation period followed by a 60-week construction phase. This will deliver a sequenced approach, with a completion date in October next year.

