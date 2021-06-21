Duo appointed for Carlisle station renewal

Artist's impression of the new station frontage

Story Contracting has been appointed for the work to the northern gateway part of the revamp and Eric Wright Civil Engineering has been handed the southern gateway work.

The proposed redevelopment is designed to improve the station environment and facilities.

Story Contracting’s northern gateway work includes the partial pedestrianisation of Court Square and station entrance, improving the connection to the city centre. Inside the station the undercroft will be improved to improve better passenger facilities. At the same time, Story’s Rail division is renewing the station platforms for Network Rail.

For the southern gateway, Eric Wright Civil Engineering will build a new southern entrance and a 423-bay car park. Cumbria County Council has recently acquired the Station Retail Park to enable delivery of the new Southern Gateway.

There will also be junction improvements at Victoria Viaduct, James Street, Water Street, Crown Street and Court Square Brow to improve access to the station, particularly for pedestrians.

The £20m project is being developed jointly by Cumbria County Council and Carlisle City Council working with Avanti, Network Rail and Cumbria LEP. Cumbria County Council is taking the lead in the delivery of the project.

County council leader Stewart Young said: “This is another key step forward in this important regeneration project which will ultimately encourage more passengers to use the station and create a more attractive gateway to the city centre.

“Both Story Contracting and Eric Wright Civil Engineering have a proven track record in designing and delivering high quality work here in Cumbria and I’m delighted that we will be working with them again on this project.”

Emma Porter, construction managing director at Story Contracting, said: “This is a very exciting time for Carlisle, with huge opportunities presented for the city through funding from the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal, as well as the Towns Fund. The Carlisle Railway Station redevelopment is the first step in unlocking some of our potential economically, culturally and environmentally, and supporting further investment and job prospects in Carlisle.”

Eric Wright Civil Engineering managing director Diane Bourne added: “The importance of efficient transport and good connectivity to a region’s economy cannot be underestimated and we are pleased to see areas such as Cumbria are continuing to invest in these public services.”

