Duo to fold manufacturing operations

Duo Manufacturing managing director Liam Doran has called a virtual creditors’ meeting, by Zoom, for 22nd March 2021 to consider passing a resolution for a voluntary winding-up of the company.

The resolutions to be considered at the meeting include appointing Michelle Anne Weir of Lameys and Julie Palmer of Begbies Traynor as liquidators.

Duo Manufacturing is one of two remaining divisions of Duo Group Holdings, majority owned by Patrick Doran.

Duo Group provides equipment and services to quarrying, recycling and bulk handling industries. Duo Manufacturing designs and manufactures equipment for the materials handling and waste recycling industries. Duo Operations supplies machinery on hire to quarries and scrap yard, including dump trucks, dozers, shovels and excavators.

Until last year Duo was also involved in plant sales. However, after a strategic review, it divested itself of Duo Equipment, Duo Africa, Powerscreen Washing Systems and International Construction Equipment.

Chief executive Pat Doran said at the time that getting out of equipment sales enabled Duo Group “to concentrate on our established turnkey solution within the material processing and handling industries”. He said that he was “confident that this refocus… will ensure further growth in the future”.

Duo began life in 1981 as Powerscreen Washing Systems, an independent dealer for Powerscreen aggregate washing equipment in England and Wales. In 2004 Powerscreen Washing Systems acquired LJH Group, a specialist engineering company that made bulk handling systems. The addition of a manufacturing division led to Powerscreen Washing Systems being rebranded as Duo (Europe) plc in 2005.

In 2018 Duo Manufacturing acquired material handling specialist Roltech, which designs, fabricates, installs and maintains material handling plants. This enabled Duo Manufacturing to provide turnkey solutions for the industry’s crushing, shredding, screening and recycling needs.

It is understood that Duo Operations is not impacted by the prospective liquidation of Duo Manufacturing.

Details of the creditors meeting are at www.thegazette.co.uk/notice/3763138

