Ealing grants planning permission for £200m Southall scheme

The scheme, which is designed by Cartwright Pickard, will deliver 575 new homes, 2,100m2 of office space and 318m2 of flexible commercial floorspace within four separate buildings of between 15 and 23 storeys with a two-storey podium.

The project will regenerate a light-industrial site on Merrick Road next to Southall railway station in the Southall Housing Zone.

It aims to be car free, with 926 cycle parking spaces and two dedicated servicing bays on Merrick Road. Communal gardens and public realm space will be created on the Merrick Road frontage and landscaping, play and amenity space areas within the site.

David Gooch, executive director of Development at Network Homes, said: “We’re really pleased this fantastic scheme has got planning permission. Not only will it bring over 570 much needed new homes to London, it will also dramatically transform a poorly used brownfield site triggering the regeneration of the wider Southall area.”