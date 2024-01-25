Earthworks start on HS2 Curzon Street station

Gathering for ground breaking are Mace Dragados director Martyn Woodhouse, city councillor Liz Clements, regional mayor Andy Street and HS2 rep Dave Lock

According to HS2 Ltd, Birmingham Curzon Street Station will be the first intercity terminus station built in Britain since the 19th Century.

Main contractor Mace Dragados Joint Venture (MDJV) has been in stage one of the contract since 2021, working develop the detailed programme.

This week it has now begun major earthworks to prepare the site for piling and foundations work in the spring, with construction of the main station building, designed by WSP and Grimshaw Architects, due to start in the summer.

Work on the station façade is currently scheduled to begin in summer 2025, with construction of concourse steelwork and the roof following in autumn 2025. The internal fit-out of the station should start towards the end of 2025 and finish at the end of 2028.

It will then take more than two years to test and commissioning the systems, which is currently programmed to run from summer 2026 to autumn 2028.

Jon Thompson, executive chair of HS2 Ltd, said: “This is a major milestone for HS2 in the West Midlands, as work begins on this brand new iconic structure in the city. The connectivity created by Birmingham Curzon Street station and its public realm will create far-reaching social and economic opportunities across Birmingham’s Eastside by linking together the learning and creative quarters, new residential developments and the city centre.”

Mace Dragados JV director Jason Millett said: “HS2 Curzon Street Station presents an unparalleled opportunity to generate positive change for Birmingham and the West Midlands. Aside from the benefits of improved rail travel for millions of people across the region, the station will drive urban regeneration, connect communities, create long-term employment, and proudly stand as a hive of activity in the heart of a booming city centre.”

Once complete, the £54bn HS2 line will reduce journey times between London Euston and Birmingham from 76 to 49 minutes.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk