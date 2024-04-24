East Anglia house-builder secures backing

a traditional builder

Denbury Homes currently builds 100 homes but with backing from HSBC bank it is now planning to scale up and build 450 homes a year by 2029.

This would put it firmly within the Home Builders Federation’s defines of a medium-sized house-builder (300 to 999 units a year).

To deliver current and planned developments, Denbury Homes has so far recruited 24 new staff across all disciplines, taking the total head count to 54.

Denbury Homes (formerly Hopkins & Moore until a rebrand in 2022) will use the £55m funding from HSBC UK to purchase land in and around Suffolk, Norfolk, Essex, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, which it will use to build premium, traditionally built homes from two to five bedrooms, including bungalows.

Managing director James Hopkins said: “As a local developer, we’re committed to designing and building exceptional homes that reflect the aesthetic of our region and enhance the communities they are a part of.

“It’s well publicised that the UK needs more homes, and our region is no different. Demand is high but buyers, and those living in existing towns and villages, want and deserve homes built with care and attention to detail. Our developments are carefully planned to meet these local needs and ensure they grow into thriving, self-sustaining communities.

“We’re delighted that, with HSBC UK’s support, we can continue to deliver the right sort of homes in the right places and to pursue our ambition of becoming a medium-sized, regional house-builder.”

