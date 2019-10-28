East Renfrewshire sets out house-building plans

Strategic Housing Investment Plan for 2020/21-2024/25 sets out the council's priorities for affordable housing. The focus is on the delivery of social rented homes, proposals for affordable housing to meet a range of needs and further development dependent on securing additional funding.

Over the five years of the plan, it proposes to deliver 561 social rented houses and buy 50 homes for social rent to supplement the council's new-build projects currently under way. The plan is based on the continuation of funding from the Scottish Government Affordable Housing Supply Programme and through working with registered social landlords and private sector developers.

Work began in 2018 on the council’s new-build housing programme. Since then, 45 three-bedroom homes and one-bedroom flats, including fully adapted wheelchair flats, have been completed and are now home to families, elderly and those who faced homelessness.

Councillor Danny Devlin, the council’s housing and maintenance services convener, said that the approval of the Strategic Housing Investment Plan is good news for the people of East Renfrewshire. “It highlights our ongoing commitment to the delivery of more homes for social rent, including our own new council homes, and ensuring that those with a range of needs will be provided with a safe and accessible home,” he said. “Our new build housing programme has been a fantastic achievement with families, those facing homelessness, and tenants requiring adaptions moving into their brand new homes in Barrhead. I look forward to seeing this ambitious project continue.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk