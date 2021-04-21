Ebury Bridge Estate redevelopment clears planning

CGI of the redeveloped estate (image courtesy of Astudio)

The proposals will see the full redevelopment of the current estate. The existing 336 flats are being demolished and 781 new ones will be built in their place across nine new blocks.

Bouygues UK was named main contractor for the £100m first phase of the project last year. This phase includes 216 new homes across two residential blocks.

The new development will aim to be almost car-free, with disabled car parking only, but there will be more than 2,000 cycle spaces for residents.

The design team behind the project comprises Astudio Architects, Arup Associates, Levitt Bernstein and Gardiner & Theobald with support from City Designer and Malcom Hollis.

Westminster City Council will fund the first phase of the project, providing homes for returning and new residents through several tenure opportunities.

Image of the planned central square (image credit: Haze)

The palnnign committee was told that a small number of the new flats will not meet private amenity space standards and the proposed play space provision across the illustrative masterplan does not fully meet London Plan (2021) standards. "On balance this is considered acceptable given that communal amenity space is provided and given the overall benefits of the scheme," they were advised.

Debbie Jackson, Westminster City Council’s executive director for growth planning and housing, said: “This is Westminster’s largest house building project in a generation, including 53% affordable homes creating opportunities for families to own a home in central London. In line with our cleaner and greener commitments, the new homes will use 90% less carbon compared to the existing estate and it will be a low car scheme to encourage new residents to use excellent local transport links or cycle.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk