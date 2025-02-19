ECL adds 20 Kobelcos

ECL is getting Kobelco SK85MSR-7, SK130LC-11 and SK210LC-11E excavator models

ECL Civil Engineering has bolstered the core of its excavator fleet with the addition of Kobelco SK85MSR-7, SK130LC-11 and SK210LC-11E models fitted with a selection of Geith and Strickland quick hitches

Supplied in the traditional blue Kobelco paint scheme, the machines will be working on sites for some of the UK’s largest developers, house-builders and local authorities, which make up much of ECL’s customer base.

ECL Civil Engineering has been buying machinery from Kobelco dealer Molson Group for the past five years but last year placed a 90-machine order for Komatsu excavators and dozers with Marubeni-Komatsu. [See previous report here.]

ECL managing director Sean Hoare said: “Our ongoing investment in Kobelco excavators reflects our positive experience of running these machines, along with a very high standard specification on the Kobelco product aligns perfectly with our sustainability goals, our commitment to delivering high-quality services and our drive to invest in the best products for our teams on site.”

Molson sales director Stuart Butler added: “This deal reflects the strong relationship we have built over the last five years with Sean and his team. Over this time, we have built trust by delivering on our promises. Whether that is around the lived experience of the actual running costs of the machines or delivering a reliable and reactive after-sales support, through to understanding their business and having the flexibility to structure a deal that works for them.”

Accounts filed recently by ECL Civil Engineering show that it turned over £114m in the year to July 2024 (2023: £109m) and made a pre-tax profit of £1.1m (2023: £1.5m).

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk