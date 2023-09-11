Eco-operations training for the plant sector

The new eco-operations national training delivery framework covers such topics as minimising engine run time and the efficient use of equipment.

The developers of the programme want to spread the message that individuals have a role to play in promoting fuel efficiency and selecting less polluting machinery.

A course framework has been developed by the Plant Sector Representative Organisation (PSRO) – a forum where the Construction Plant-hire Association (CPA) meets client body trade associations including like the Civil Engineering Contractors Association (CECA) – and the Supply Chain Sustainability School’s plant group

The aim is that on completion of a course based on this framework, delegates should have better understanding of the principles of reducing machine-based carbon emissions, enabling them to recognise and apply reduction techniques, operational processes and emerging machine technologies.

The framework is divided into three parts with part 1 outlining the aims and principles of the framework, part 2 identifying the delivery aspects for the relevant occupations and part 3 specifying the learning outcomes and training specification.

CPA technical & development manager Peter Brown is secretary of the PRSO. He said: “With education being a key part in terms of plant-emission reductions and from a programme jointly developed by CPA members Flannery Plant Hire and L Lynch Plant Hire & Haulage, we’re pleased to have built upon and created the framework in partnership with the SCSS. This will help ensure that future training courses on this topic both cover the relevant industry-derived content and provide a platform for the consistency for the training of plant and site-based occupations though this open-source framework.”

Imogen Player, plant lead at Action Sustainability and the Supply Chain Sustainability School, said: “For the built environment to seriously tackle climate change and reduce emissions, then the impact that good operator behaviour has must be properly realised. The publication of the eco-operations national training delivery framework is great and I’m excited for it to lead the way forward for best-practice training.”

