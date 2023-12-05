Edgehead treatment works gets £6m upgrade

An example of hybrid submerged aerated filters at a water treatment works, similar to what Edgehead is getting,

Caledonian Water Alliance, a joint venture of Morrison Utility Services (MUS) and Aecom, is undertaking the £6m project for Scottish Water, installing filters to improve the quality of treated water released into the environment.

Hybrid submerged aerated filters, supplied by WCS Environmental Engineering, will be installed on the existing site. They will biologically disinfect the waste water by enabling micro-organisms to break down organic matter and potentially harmful nutrients. These will be buried underground and take up around 30% less space than traditional treatment processes while also being more efficient, Scottish Water says.

As the filters are built offsite, they also reduce the on-site construction time.

Caledonian Water Alliance project manager Colin Freeland said: "The current works at Edgehead has served us well however, it is not able to meet the modern standards required of it.

“We are delighted to be installing a technology which can be buried out of site, minimising the visual impact on the community. It will improve the quality of the treated waste water leaving the site and will ensure that we are able to continue providing a high quality service to the community for many years to come."

The project is expected to take around 14 months to deliver and will also include the installation of a final layer of treatment and a new outfall pipe downstream of the existing discharge point.

