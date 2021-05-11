Eiffage team wins €180m German bridge contract

Eiffage – through Eiffage Métal and its subsidiaries SEH (Germany) and Iemants (Belgium) – is working with Hochtief and Max Bögl to build a new bridge in Leverkusen.

The contract value amounts to €180m (£155m) in total, with Eiffage’s share worth €116m. The project, which will be located on the A1 motorway linking Leverkusen and Trier, aims to double the capacity of the undersized existing structure and is part of ongoing bridge improvement plans.

The work was awarded by Autobahn, the company responsible for managing Germany’s motorway network). The team will build a 1,068m‑long structure that includes 689m cable-stayed section.

The steel components, almost 16,000 tonnes in total, will be manufactured in the group’s European factories before being transported along the Rhine to the site. Eiffage will be drawing on all its production capabilities to help complete the structure.

As consortium lead, SEH will be responsible for overall coordination of the project, including the works schedule and all bridge equipment, as well as design of the cable-stayed section, and assembly of its components and cables.

Handover is scheduled for early 2024 at the latest.

