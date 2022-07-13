Residential development planned for east Brisbane

The proposed building will contain 81 apartments

The development has been designed by DKO Architecture and comprises of 81 apartments across seven habitable levels.

The ground floor will accommodate two retail tenancies, a gym for residents and additional community space.

The proposed building will occupy a site covering 2,653m² and will include 55 two-bedroom apartments and 26 three-bed apartments.

The roof will feature communal areas with a pool, poolside seating, outdoor dining area, a shaded area and sunken lounge. The building will have two basement levels providing parking for 164 vehicles, plus partial ground-level parking for visitors.

According to the development application, the building’s design has been inspired by Mowbray Park’s Moreton Bay Fig trees with sculptured columns that anchor the building and “provide a unique identity to the public interface”.

The site has three street frontages, Heidelberg and Northcote Streets as well as Lytton Road.

The proposed development is the latest in a series of projects to improve and extend the Queensland capital, which will host the 2032 Summer Olympics and Paralympics.

