Elephant & Castle tunnels role for Aecom

Visualisation of the Northern Line ticket hall at Elephant & Castle tube station [images from TfL]

Transport for London (TfL) awarded a contract to Dragados UK for the design and construction of new passenger tunnels at Elephant & Castle tube station in September 2024.

Work on excavating around 135 metres of new passenger tunnels, linking a new station box to the existing platforms and overbridge, is due to start this year and be completed in 2027.

Aecom will lead on engineering, covering all tunnelling works associated with the new station box, as well as environment and stakeholder engagement services. Weston Williamson & Partners (WW&P) and Dr Sauer & Partners will provide architectural services and tunnelling expertise, respectively, and have been appointed to the project under Aecom.

The upgrade is intended to increase the station’s capacity, with footfall expected to rise by up to 40% by 2041.

Aecom previously worked with Dragados on the Bank station capacity upgrade project. Other London tunnels that Aecom has worked on include Crossrail (the Elizabeth line), the Thames Tideway sewer and National Grid’s London Power Tunnels scheme.

