Employers agree pay deal for small builders

The agreement comes into effect today (Monday 17th June 2024).

BATJIC, which is managed by the Federation of Master Builders (FMB), concluded the agreement with the Unite union on 14th June.

FMB chief executive Brian Berry said: “This year’s agreement represents a fair rise in the wage rates for the nation’s small builders, following another year of inflated prices. We believe this has struck the right balance between employers and staff, who are both seeing their costs rise. BATJIC, in agreement with Unite, also agreed to provide builders with one extra holiday day.”

He added: “While the BATJIC agreement is completely voluntary, we know many FMB members choose to use it for guidance on their wage rates and other employment rights. The agreement helps builders attract new staff and maintain their current workforce by guiding employers to offer competitive wages and a range of other employment benefits.”

