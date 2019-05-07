Energy-from-waste to power UAE cement factories

The project will be carried out by Emirates RDF, a joint venture consisting of UAE based contractors Besix and TG Eco Holding together with Finland-based Griffin Refineries. The build-operate-transfer scheme includes a 15-year post-construction operational phase.

Construction will start this month of the facility, which is being built in the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain.

From September 2020 the facility will receive 1,000t of municipal waste per day from approximately 550,000 residents living in the Emirates of Umm Al Quwain and Ajman. The waste will be converted into an alternative energy source called refuse derived fuel (RDF). It will be used as a fuel in cement factories instead of coal and will simultaneously result in a diversion of at least 90% of household waste from landfill.

Nico de Koning, project manager of Besix Concessions & Assets Middle East and general manager of Emirates RDF said: "We are happy to be able to develop this strategic project for waste management in the Northern Emirates. Emirates RDF contributes to the UAE's strategic objective of landfill diversion of at least 75% by 2021 and it helps cement plants in decreasing their use of fossil fuels. The milestone reached wouldn't have been possible if it wasn't for the true partnership and professionalism that we experienced in working with the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, the Umm Al Quwain Public Works & Services Department and the Ajman Municipality."