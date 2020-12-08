Engie gets to work on Winsford council estate

The developers' vision for the new estate

Engie is redeveloping a brownfield site in Winsford for QWest Homes, its joint venture with Cheshire West & Chester Council (CWAC).

It is building 138 homes – five of which are designed to be zero carbon – with £4m backing from the Homes England Accelerated Construction funding programme. Salford-based ForViva Housing Group is also involved.

Construction is expected to complete in February 2023.

Peter Hayes, head of land and partnerships at Engie, said: “The signing of this deal is the culmination of 18 months of working collaboratively with our partners to develop this innovative new, financially efficient housing delivery model, helping QWest and the Council to deliver low carbon, affordable homes.”

QWest Homes is an offshoot of Engie’s already established QWest Services joint venture with the council, which supplier various public services.

Councillor Matt Bryan, in charge of housing, said: “We have been working with private sector developers for a number of years now to ensure the council delivers its much-needed affordable housing in a more efficient manner.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk