Engie rebrands technical services

Newly-created Equans will manage the majority of Engie’s services-led activity in 17 countries, including the UK and Ireland.

Equans is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Engie with 74,000 employees and global revenues of €12bn.

In the UK & Ireland, all of Engie’s activities in technical services & facilities management, energy efficiency and regeneration will become part of Equans. This equates to a £2bn revenue company, employing 13,500 people.

Engie said that the creation of Equans reflected a desire to simplify the structure of the company, to have a clearer focus on energy infrastructure and grid-scale renewables. As such, Engie’s non-services UK activities in energy supply and power generation will remain part of the core Engie business and retain the Engie brand.

Engie began life as the gas monopoly operator known as GDF, created as sister company to Électricité de France (EDF) in 1946. In 2008 the government merged GDF with water and waste company Suez. GDF Suez changed its name to Engie in 2015. It remains partially owned by the French state.

Catherine MacGregor joined Engie as chief executive in January 2021

Nicola Lovett, chief executive of Equans UK & Ireland, said: “The creation of Equans is an exciting development for our business, placing greater focus on our core services capabilities and providing new agility to deliver a market leading service for our customers. Operating under the Equans banner, we will be focused on unlocking further opportunities across the built environment as our partners continue to embrace a greener, more efficient and increasingly digital world.”

Engie chief executive Catherine MacGregor, who joined the company from the oil industry in January, said: “We are on track to deliver on our simplification plan through the positioning of Equans as a leader in multi-technical services and reaffirming Engie as a leader in the energy transition, refocused on its growth markets and with a more industrial approach.”

