Engineering construction workers vote to strike

Workers at the Fawley oil refinery in Hampshire are among those who have voted for strike action

The GMB union said that more than 3,000 workers at Stanlow, Fawley, Valero, Grangemouth and Mossmorran oil refineries and the Sellafield nuclear power station have been voting on a pay deal of 10% for 2024 and a further 5% for 2025.

The result of the ballot, which closed on Friday, saw a majority of 86% turn the deal down.

GMB will meet with union reps today (6th November) to discuss next steps and a strategy for industrial action.

Charlotte Brumpton-Childs, GMB National Officer, said:

“Engineering construction worker’s pay has plummeted to more than 20% below inflation, so it’s not hugely surprising they haven’t accepted a pay deal that still amounts to a real-terms pay cut.

“These are extremely skilled workers, who are considering mass legal industrial action for the first time in their careers because their employers have failed to keep their rates of pay in line with inflation.

“GMB will meet with reps on Monday to discuss next steps.”

