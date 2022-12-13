Epiroc buys Australian rival

CR, based in Brisbane, manufactures ground-engaging tools (GET) and digital systems for the mining industry. Its products include cast lips, teeth and protective shrouds for excavator buckets and loaders.

Its digital products include a real-time GET loss detection system, called GET Trakka, and the Titan 3330 payload management system.

CR’s product range “strengthens safety and productivity and protects against expensive delays in mining operations,” said Epiroc. Its products are used in both surface and underground mining applications.

CR employs around 400 people and had revenues of about AU$240m (£133m) in the 12 months ending September 2022.

“This acquisition will expand our offering of innovative and high-quality consumables and digital solutions that strengthen customers’ productivity and safety,” said Helena Hedblom, Epiroc’s president and CEO. “We look forward to welcome the strong team at CR to Epiroc.”

The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first half 2023. The transaction is not subject to a disclosure obligation pursuant to the EU market abuse regulation.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk