Equans collects £20m insulation job

Equans has been confirmed as the principal contractor for a programme of energy improvement works on approximately 1,000 homes across the northwest and Cumbria for The Riverside Group.

Works will include external wall insulation, loft insulation and putting in new windows and doors.

The £20m scheme is funded in part by the government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (SHDF).

Equans refurbishment director Neil Warburton claimed: “We are the leaders in sustainable regeneration and are continuing to strengthen our portfolio when it comes to decarbonising homes.”

Equans was formerly part of the French multinational utility company Engie (itself formed from the merger of Gaz de France and Suez). It was acquired by Bouygues for £6bn in 2021. Worldwide, Equans has 74,000 employees and an annual turnover of more than £10bn.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk