Equans wins £21m Camberwell estate renewal

CGI of the revamped Sceaux Gardens Estate

Equans has been appointed to demolish the existing Florian residential blocks at the Sceaux Gardens Estate in Camberwell, as well as carrying out surveys and design work as part of a pre-contract services agreement (PCSA).

The council will also be demolishing the Marie Curie garages site and Racine site on the estate, to deliver 79 new council homes across four blocks.

Equans is the new name for Engie’s regeneration and technical services businesses. It is in the process of being taken over by Bouygues.

The Sceaux Gardens Estate development helps Southwark Council towards its goal of providing 2,500 new council homes by May 2022.

Gary Clay, regeneration director for Equans UK & Ireland, said: “This particular scheme epitomises the concept of regeneration – allowing us to take unappealing and disused garages to turn the site into attractive, high-quality homes for families that need them most.”

Work is now under way at the site and will progress in phases, with an anticipated completion of late 2023.

