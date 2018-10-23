Eurovia wins $480m of US highway contracts

Both involving widening the roads to add tolled express lanes to improve traffic conditions. In Charlotte - North Carolina’s main city - the work involves adding an express toll lane in each direction to the I-485 between the I-77 and I- and an additional free high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane. The project includes 765,000m3 of earthworks, the construction of 13 bridges and the laying of 700,000 tonnes of asphalt.

In Winston-Salem, Eurovia will build an interchange as well as carry out widening. The project will be optimised to take up less space than originally thought and reduce the earthworks by more than a million cubic metres. Work includes 1the construction of 13 bridges and the laying of 100,000 tonnes of asphalt.

Eurovia has substantial operations in the southeastern part of the United States via its subsidiaries Hubbard Construction and Blythe Construction, especially in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. In the United States, the company generated €489 million in revenue in 2017.

In August, Eurovia bought Salini Impregilo’s US paving business (link opens in new tab).