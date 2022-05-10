Evans brings down M6 overbridge [– with video]

Nibbling the bridge to bring it down

National Highways has released time-lapsed footage of a demolition operation that took place during a 48-hour road closure in Walsall last weekend (on 7/8th May).

Demolition specialist S Evans & Sons took down and removed the south bound structure over the M6 on behalf of main contractor John Sisk & Son and client National Highways.

The 50-year-old two-lane bridge is being replaced by a four-lane structure to tackle congestion at the junction.

Work finished in the early hours of Monday morning. A 48-hour window had been allocated; the job was completed in less than 44 hours, four hours ahead of schedule.

National Highways project manager Annie Hyett said: “Demolishing a bridge of this size is a complex operation but everything went exactly to plan and we were delighted that we were able to get the motorway open several hours earlier than planned.”

The new structure over junction 10, open to live traffic throughout the weekend, has been constructed within two metres of the redundant structure. Ensuring that no plant or debris struck the new bridge was essential and managed by numerous banksmen positioned around the works and in communication with plant operators.

