Expansion for Hull modular builder

The new factory enables MAR-Offsite to grow output threefold

M-AR Off-Site’s new factory is on Freightliner Road in Hull, adding 100,000 sq ft of space.

Combined with the existing factory at Melton, M-AR’s production capacity will triple, enabling it to manufacture and deliver more than 750 homes a year, ramping up to 1,000 within the next two years.

M-AR’s housing is constructed primarily of light gauge steel.

Demand has been bolstered by places on various industry framework agreements, including LHC’s MB1 and NH2, the CCS (RM6014), Procure Plus and the new Central Housing Investment Consortium (CHIC) programme. Other clients include Sheffield and Middlesbrough councils and fast-food outlet KFC.

M-AR Off-Site is owned and run by the husband and wife team of Rob and Amanda Grimbleby, who had previously worked together at modular building company Newspace. Rob Grimbleby subsequently worked for Britspace before rejoining his wife at Wraith Accommodation. They set up their own business, Module-AR, in 2007, later changing the trading style to M-AR Off-Site.

Managing director Rob Grimbleby said: “Expanding our manufacturing operation is a key strategic milestone for us and is testament to our great people and our partners, many of whom have worked alongside us for many years. Modern methods of construction provide a route to increase the supply of high-quality buildings around the country, and it’s been great to see recent announcements from the government in support of the off-site sector.

“We are proud to be opening our second factory in the UK in delivering much needed, energy efficient housing that assists housing associations, registered providers, local authorities and our developer partners to respond to the current housing shortage.

“Indeed, the unique challenges of Covid-19 and the housing crisis will see an acceleration in new forms of delivery, and we are well placed to help customer’s deliver turnkey projects. Enquiries remain strong across all our market sectors, and we are particularly excited about the housing sector, where we feel we have the right skills and approaches to provide best value to our new and existing customers.”

