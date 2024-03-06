Explore looks to Liebherr for RRV fleet

Left to right are Liebherr sales manager Craig Cherry (Liebherr), Explore director Warren Wilkinson, Richard Gee and Simon Cowley from Liebherr and Explore’s head of rail Steve Smith

Explore has placed an initial order of Liebherr A924 Litronic road rail vehicles (RRVs) and planning on returning to the German manufacturer for more as it builds market share.

We reported last week that Explore Plant & Transport Solutions had set up a new division to supply rail contractors with RRVs.

Explore has now disclosed further details, saying that it has gone with the Liebherr A924 “for its capability, familiarity and reliability”.

Explore operations director Warren Wilkinson said: “We look forward to working with Liebherr as we expand into the rail sector. This collaboration with Liebherr highlights our shared values, with an emphasis on safety. We want to ensure that our customers can rely on the quality and performance of our RRVs to undertake any track maintenance, renewals, OLE or construction work.”

Steve Smith, head of rail operations, said: “These are exciting times for Explore as we look to play a part in the rail industry with road rail plant, we see it as an opportunity to bring something different to the industry. With our network of depots, haulage and plant hire expertise we believe Explore will bring innovation in safety, sustainability and operational excellence into the RRV supply industry.

“The Liebherr RRV machines are without doubt the most versatile and reliable machines in the market with a strong support network and industry knowledge. Packed with new technology through ALO working and tandem lifting wireless connectivity it was an easy selection to add to our new fleet of machines.”

