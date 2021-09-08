Fairfax switches to Isuzu trucks

Some of Fairfax's new trucks

Fairfax has added three Isuzu Grafter 3.5-tonne trucks and four Isuzu 7.5-tonne trucks to support its operations.

The new trucks will be kept for at least five years, with each vehicle covering in the region of 40,000 miles a year.

It is the first time that Fairfax has bought Isuzu. Director Mark Love said that he made the switch because he wasn’t happy with his previous trucks.

“The incumbent vehicles were underperforming so, when we decided it was the right time to replace them, the Isuzu trucks met our criteria for proven reliability and impressive payload, therefore becoming the first ever Isuzus in our 40 strong plant hire delivery and collection fleet,” he said.

The three Isuzu Grafter N35.150 rigids are fitted with bespoke aluminium Nesmo beavertail bodies that incorporate a winch. They are working mainly towing trailers.

The four Isuzu N75.190(E) rigids have Shawtrack beavertail bodies and are being used for the delivery and collection of general items of self-drive plant.

