Faithful & Gould retains Pagabo spot

The second generation of the framework becomes active from April 2020.

The quantity surveying firm will continue to lead the professional services framework, which is for projects up to £500m and covers project/cost management, architecture, civil, structural and highways engineering, building services, landscaping and building surveying.

Jason Stapley, managing director of Pagabo, said: “This has been a highly competitive process with a record number of applicants, and we’re delighted to reappoint Faithful & Gould to Lot 1. The company’s work in the first iteration of the framework has been exceptional and we’re looking forward to continuing the partnership.

“This framework is a key part of the Pagabo ecosystem and the interest we have received across all lots reflects the message we have been getting from the market that our approach and commitment to social value is really resonating.”

The current iteration of Pagano’s professional services framework has been used to procure suppliers for organisations including Southampton City Council, the Department of Health, Manchester City Council, Northumberland County Council, Humber Foundation NHS Trust and Leeds Beckett University.

Faithful & Gould managing director Jon Sealy said: “Pagabo’s professional services framework is an outstanding opportunity to deliver best value services to the public sector. Our re-appointment is a fantastic start to 2020 and testament to F&G’s exceptional delivery via a trusted and collaborative supply chain. We will continue to work closely and innovatively with our clients, developing new growth opportunities enabling even greater levels of investment into the local communities in which we live and work.”

A list of those selected to the remaining lots is expected in the coming weeks.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk