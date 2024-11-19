Falcon acquitted of Crewe crane collapse charges

The crane topled during erection

Norfolk-based Falcon Tower Crane Services Ltd was charged with safety breaches by the Health & Safety Executive last year following a lengthy investigation.

Three men died as a result of a Falcon tower crane falling over while it was being erected on a Seddon new-build care home development on Dunwoody Way in Crewe on 21st June 2017.

The trial finally began at Chester Crown Court earlier this month and was expected to last four weeks.

However, as reported by the Eastern Daily Press, after 10 days the judge directed the jury to return not guilty verdicts because there was insufficient evidence.

After the acquittal, a Falcon Cranes spokesperson said: "We have been deeply affected by the incident. The company has done all it can to provide support to the families of those who suffered, with our thoughts remaining with them at all times.

Throughout this 7.5-year-long investigation, the company has cooperated fully with all authorities. We were extremely disappointed the HSE chose to prosecute the company for what it considered to have been health and safety breaches. We are now satisfied the HSE accepts these charges were not justified.

“Our thoughts remain with the families of those who have suffered."

