Falcon increases transport capacity

Falcon's new Fassi 710R.A.27.2 loader crane

The vehicles are to be based at Falcon’s Dunstable depot near Luton and increases the fleet size to 24 trucks and 39 trailers.

Three of the new trucks are fitted with folding loader cranes – a Fassi 710R.A.27.2, a Palfinger PK78002 SH D and a Hiab X-Hipro 658 EP-6. They are all rated at 65 tonne-metres or larger and increase the crane fleet to 12 units.

The Fassi 710R.A.27.2 has a maximum lifting capacity of 16 tonnes. Or, when fitted with its fly jib attachment to increase its reach to 31.9 metres, maximum capacity is 3.2 tonnes.

Following its acquisition of specialist crane haulage company TJ Robins Ltd last year, Falcon Freight has seen a surge of work coming from the crane side of the business as well as from cabin, container and industrial movements, most of which continued throughout the lockdown period in April and May.

“It has always been our intention to carry out more services in-house and become less reliant on external haulage, whilst venturing into new markets,” a spokesperson said. “It gives us the flexibility to respond quicker to an ever moving environment, whilst ensuring we have everything is place from a compliance perspective.”

In addition to the trucks, Falcon has also expanded into the supply of support and cribbing mats for crane outriggers and stabilisers, including foam, steel plates and timber rigging mats.

