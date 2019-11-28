Falcon takes over haulage firm

Falcon has added to its transport capabilities

TJ Robins was established in 1919 and runs a fleet of eight Scania trucks with Fassi and Palfinger cranes ranging from 45 to 80 tonne-metre. Included in the acquisition is a 2.1 acre site near Dunstable just off the M1 motorway.

Falcon, which already owned 12 HGVs of its own, will amalgamate the TJ Robins company and its own tower crane haulage department to establish a new entity called Falcon Freight Ltd. This will be run as a separate, independent haulage division of the group.

A Falcon spokesperson said: “Haulage has always been an essential part of our business, moving crane components all over the country. Over the years, we have developed the skills and expertise to successfully manage a fleet of trucks, recently obtaining the FORS Gold accreditation. It is logical that our next step should be an investment in the infrastructure of our own haulage business, which includes a yard in a central UK location. With depots in Norfolk, Manchester, Scotland and now Dunstable we are perfectly placed to deliver a good, reliable service to both our crane business and the existing TJ Robins Ltd customers.”

From its headquarters in Norfolk, Falcon Tower Crane Services lays claims to the having the UK’s largest tower crane fleet, having overtaken Select and HTC, with more than 400 tower cranes.

