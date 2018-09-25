Farnham campus plans approved

Bids are expected to be called in November to design and build five blocks, housing a total of 252 en-suite bedrooms for students.

The aim is to start construction in 2019.

The new residences will consist of two three-storey buildings and three four-storey buildings, built on the site of Main Hall, which has now surpassed its useful life. As part of the development, UCA will be creating new and improved communal spaces across the campus and upgrading its car parking and cycling facilities.

Planning permission for new student accommodation at UCA Farnham was granted last week by Waverley Borough Council, subject to the completion of a legal agreement.

UCA vice-chancellor Bashir Makhoul said: “We are very pleased to have been given the go-ahead to further develop our student accommodation at UCA Farnham, which currently has a lower student-to-bed ratio than its peers. We have been part of the Farnham community for more than 150 years, during which time both the university and the town have undergone significant changes, including the growth of their strong creative reputations.”