Farrans Sacyr JV handed main works contract for new Belfast station

Northern Ireland infrastructure minister Nichola Mallon (left) with Translink chief executive Chris Conway (right), and representatives from Farrans Sacyr JV, Graham and Babcock

Enabling works for the Belfast transport hub project, delivered by Graham, are nearing completion; railway system works, delivered by Babcock, are under way.

Main works will be delivered by a joint venture of Ulster construction company Farrans and Spanish group Sacyr.

Located on an eight-hectare site beside the current Europa bus centre and Great Victoria Street rail station, it will be the main transport gateway to Belfast. It will provide greater capacity with an increase to 26 bus stands and eight railway platforms.

It also forms part of a wider urban regeneration scheme, creating a new neighbourhood called Weavers Cross.

Graham was signed up as early works contractor back in November 2019 but Farrans Sacyr JV has got the main works role.

Chris Conway, chief executive of Translink, the Northern Ireland public transport authority, said: “This hugely important project will deliver an impressive integrated transport facility delivering top-class customer experience including enhanced cross border connectivity. It will be a major transport gateway for NI, creating a sense of arrival for a modern, progressive region.

“We expect construction on the new facility to take around four years to complete. During this time over 500 jobs will be created, and the scheme overall will be a major boost to the construction and engineering sector in Northern Ireland.”

Graham civil engineering contracts director Andrew Henry said: “We have successfully progressed the essential early engineering works to get the site ready for construction and are now in the final stages of these works and associated projects.”

Farrans Sacyr JV operations director Darrell McGuckian said: “We are looking forward to getting started on site and playing our part in bringing a fully inclusive and impressive facility to life.”

Babcock rail systems director Steven Bell said: “This is one of the most significant railway infrastructure projects carried out in the UK in recent years, with a major signalling design and build element, extensive track layout installation and incorporates the first phase of a centralised signalling control for Translink’s rail operations.”

