Texas Department of Transportation has appointed Webber for the scheme, which includes reconstruction of existing interchanges, construction of 32 new bridges and widening of existing main lanes.

Webber will also be responsible for additional works such as signalling and lighting.

The reconstruction of is designed to reduce travel times and improve the connectivity of the area. It is expected to be completed by 2024.

