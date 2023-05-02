Ferrovial to build Texas solar power plant

The contract involves engineering, construction and commissioning of the plant, for energy firm X-Elio, as well as operation and maintenance during the first few years.

Construction will be carried out by Ferrovial Webber Energy, a joint venture between Ferrovial subsidiaries Webber and Ferrovial Energy Solutions. Completion is set for the second quarter of 2024.

The contract marks Ferrovial’s first step into the North American energy infrastructure construction market.

“This is an exciting step for the company,” said Maria Jose Esteruelas, head of Ferrovial Energy Solutions. “Our expertise in building mega infrastructures across the world makes Ferrovial the ideal partner for companies who want a reliable contractor to carry out their complex projects.”

The construction element will include civil works, electrical installation, assembly of structures and modules, safety systems and construction of the step-up transformer substation.

The solar plant is designed for an estimated annual production of 137GWh of electricity which is enough to supply energy to around 9,500 homes throughout the year. Ferrovial said the plant will account for a reduction of more than 85,000 tonnes of annual CO 2 emissions.

Ferrovial Energy Solutions was set up within the group’s construction division as part of its Horizon 24 sustainability plan. Ferrovial Energy Solutions’ first contract in North America joins other projects in this field, including construction of the 50MW El Berrocal solar photovoltaic plant near Seville, the Cabo Leones wind farm in Chile and a floating wind platform off the Basque coast of Spain.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk