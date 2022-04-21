Ferrovial wins trio of Texan water contracts

The contracts, which have been won by subsidiary PLW Waterworks, are for the construction of treatment plants.

Georgetown has selected PLW Waterworks to undertake the largest project in the city’s history. The contract, worth US$175m, involves building a plant to supply drinking water to one of the fastest-growing population areas in the state. The scope of work includes construction and commissioning of the structures for the new plant, a new water intake, and a pumping station on South Lake. It is scheduled for completion in 2026.

The city of San Angelo has also commissioned PLW Waterworks to upgrade the Hickory groundwater treatment plant. The project, which is cheduled for completion in 2024, will expand the infrastructure’s capacity by 30 million litres per day to over 45 million litres per day. The contract value is USD$53m and the work includes construction and commissioning of a triplex low-head pump station, two new precast concrete clear wells and the expansion of the oxidation system.

The third contract awarded to PLW Waterworks involves building the Manadas Creek wastewater treatment plant in Laredo for US$51m. The project requires the construction of a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity of 18 million litres per day as well as a gravity outfall pipe to carry the treated water.

These three projects are in line with Ferrovial’s Horizon 24 plan, which identifies the United States as a core market.

