Ferrybridge chimneys come down [ – video]

A single blowdown saw the removal of the two chimney stacks, the main boiler house and Bunker Bay on Sunday 22nd August 2021.

At 198 metres high, the two chimney stacks were the tallest structures at the Ferrybridge site. This explosion follows the demolition of a cooling tower at the site in July 2019 and four further cooling towers in October 2019.

The former coal-fired power station was officially closed by SSE in March 2016, having generated electricity for more than 50 years. The closure of the station and subsequent demolition works are part of SSE’s transition to a low-carbon energy future, in line with the UK’s target for net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Keltbray carried out the blowdown using controlled explosives, with a 250-metre exclusion zone in place to ensure safety. In addition, nearby homes were briefly evacuated on the Sunday morning, with Keltbray and SSE engaging with residents throughout.

Keltbray senior project manager Bobby Ellis said: “The demolition was months in planning and marks another major milestone in history, not only in Ferrybridge but in the UK in general. Keltbray is committed to being considerate to the communities in which we operate. As well as engaging with local residents, we put in place comprehensive ground monitoring to ensure the surrounding structures were unaffected by the blowdown, and we’re pleased to report that the activity went ahead safely and efficiently.”

SSE Group energy and commercial director Martin Pibworth said: “This blowdown represents a major milestone in our decommissioning of Ferrybridge C and is another special and poignant moment for the local community, with the power station playing a major role in so many people’s lives.”

