Fettes-Brown joins RLB’s global board

Andrew Fettes-Brown

Andrew Fettes-Brown, already an RLB partners, takes the board seat of Russell Lloyd, RLB UK’s head of services, who stepped down from the global board as of 31st December 2023.

Andrew Fettes-Brown joined RLB from Mace in 2017 and leads the firm’s data centres business for Europe.

He said: “To ensure we are providing the best solutions to our clients, we need to understand, embrace and integrate change in both the market and technology. Leading this work with colleagues from across the global practice will play a critical role in aligning our global service offerings with evolving market demands and technological advancements.

“I am excited to be leading this important work with my global board colleagues to drive the change our clients and industry needs to answer the questions of a modern property and construction industry into the future.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk