Firms picked for FM framework

Following a competitive tender process, Fusion21 has chosen 45 suppliers for its workplace and facilities management framework, which is worth up to £700m over its four-year term.
The framework is now in its third iteration and is designed to provide a range of hard and soft facilities management (FM) services to support the operation of public buildings.
The framework is split into four lots:
- Lot 1: FM principal contractor (total FM)
- Lot 2: cleaning and washroom services
- Lot 3: security services
- Lot 4: building engineering services
Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “Having listened to member and supplier feedback, we’ve streamlined previous lots to create a new generation of the workplace and facilities management framework, suitable for various building types and covering single sites to national portfolios.
“Working with a team of technical procurement experts and pre-qualified suppliers, our members will be supported to deliver increased operational efficiency, while benefiting from a fast route to market and flexible call-off options.
“As with all Fusion21 frameworks, this latest framework enables our members to deliver social value they can see in communities, aligned with their organisational priorities.”
Suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national workplace and facilities management framework are:
- Amey Community
- Atlas Maintenance Services
- Bam FM
- Bellrock Property & Facilities Management
- CBES
- CBRE Managed Services
- Chase Services Group
- Chequers Contract Services
- City Group Security
- Compact Security Services
- D2 Facilities
- Diamond Facilities Support
- Diamond UK Facilities Management
- DMA Maintenance
- EJ Parker Technical Services (Scotland South)
- Emcor Group (UK)
- Equans Services
- Eric Wright FM
- G4S Facilities Management (UK)
- Galliford Try Facilities Management
- Graffins Services
- Grosvenor Facilities Management
- Guarding Professionals
- H&J Martin
- Irwin M&E
- ISS Mediclean
- Kingdom Services Group
- Lancer Scott Facilities Management
- Lorne Stewart
- MJ Quinn Integrated Services
- Mitie FM
- Norse Commercial Services
- OCS Group UK
- Oracle Security Services
- Pareto Facilities Management
- SBFM
- Sencat
- Sewell Facilities Management
- Spectrum Service Solutions
- Supreme Protection
- T3 Security
- Tenon FM
- Total Clean Services
- Wates Property Services
- Wetton Cleaning Services.
Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk