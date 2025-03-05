Firms picked for FM framework

Following a competitive tender process, Fusion21 has chosen 45 suppliers for its workplace and facilities management framework, which is worth up to £700m over its four-year term.

The framework is now in its third iteration and is designed to provide a range of hard and soft facilities management (FM) services to support the operation of public buildings.

The framework is split into four lots:

Lot 1: FM principal contractor (total FM)

Lot 2: cleaning and washroom services

Lot 3: security services

Lot 4: building engineering services

Fusion21 operations director Peter Francis said: “Having listened to member and supplier feedback, we’ve streamlined previous lots to create a new generation of the workplace and facilities management framework, suitable for various building types and covering single sites to national portfolios.

“Working with a team of technical procurement experts and pre-qualified suppliers, our members will be supported to deliver increased operational efficiency, while benefiting from a fast route to market and flexible call-off options.

“As with all Fusion21 frameworks, this latest framework enables our members to deliver social value they can see in communities, aligned with their organisational priorities.”

Suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national workplace and facilities management framework are:

Amey Community

Atlas Maintenance Services

Bam FM

Bellrock Property & Facilities Management

CBES

CBRE Managed Services

Chase Services Group

Chequers Contract Services

City Group Security

Compact Security Services

D2 Facilities

Diamond Facilities Support

Diamond UK Facilities Management

DMA Maintenance

EJ Parker Technical Services (Scotland South)

Emcor Group (UK)

Equans Services

Eric Wright FM

G4S Facilities Management (UK)

Galliford Try Facilities Management

Graffins Services

Grosvenor Facilities Management

Guarding Professionals

H&J Martin

Irwin M&E

ISS Mediclean

Kingdom Services Group

Lancer Scott Facilities Management

Lorne Stewart

MJ Quinn Integrated Services

Mitie FM

Norse Commercial Services

OCS Group UK

Oracle Security Services

Pareto Facilities Management

SBFM

Sencat

Sewell Facilities Management

Spectrum Service Solutions

Supreme Protection

T3 Security

Tenon FM

Total Clean Services

Wates Property Services

Wetton Cleaning Services.

