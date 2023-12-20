First merchants join CPPI

Dame Judith Hackitt welcomed the merchants and distributors

The aim of the CPPI is to stop construction product manufacturers making misleading or inaccurate claims about their products. It was set up by the Construction Product Association (CPA) in response to Dame Judith Hackitt’s review of Building Regulations & Fire Safety, following the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

With support from the Builders Merchants Federation and the CPA, a four-clause version of the CCPI has been designed specifically for merchants, distributors and wholesalers.

Five companies: Belgrade Insulations, CCF, Quantum Insulation, SIG Trading and VJ Technology have become the first merchants and distributors to sign up to the code.

Dame Judith, author of the Building a Safer Future review and chair of the Industry Safety Steering Group said, “I am delighted to see merchants and distributors signing up to this. This will have a significant impact on the behaviour of the whole supply chain. Well done to these early adopters.”

Amanda Long, chief executive of CPI Ltd, the independent not-for-profit organisation set up to manage the CCPI, said: “It is great to see the first merchants and distributors adopt and commit to the CCPI. In adopting the principles of the code, merchants and distributors are supporting the construction industry’s need for greater accuracy and clarity in terms of the product information being supplied upon which installation decisions are based.

“This is critical as so often they are reproducing and managing construction product information.”

The CCPI Merchants and Distributors assessment means that the signatories will be assessed to have the necessary product information processes and systems in place to uphold the Code, and will adhere to the clauses while promoting and supporting the adoption of the Code with their suppliers.

