First order secured for HAV-measuring gloves

The Hav-Sentry glove

The HAV-Sentry glove has been developed by Feraru Dynamics to protect wearers from debilitating hand arm vibration syndrome. It monitors vibration in the hand induced by machinery and warns the wearer when a break is required.

A battery-powered monitor on the glove provides a visual indicator of vibration exposure status. A standalone data acquisition and charging station enables information to be gathered, recorded and analysed.

Feraru Dynamics, itself based in Coventry, launched the glove in 2020 after two years of developing prototypes and completing validation tests. It benefited from a grant of £11,992 from the Coventry & Warwickshire Innovation Programme.

Andrei Feraru, co-founder and managing director, said industry feedback from the early stages of its conception had been positive.

“I initially had the idea for the HAV-Sentry while I was doing a work placement at Rolls-Royce in Derby during my mechanical engineering degree from Coventry University,” he said. “It changed my career path and I decided to invent a product that would ease hazardous exposures in the workplace.

“It is a legal requirement to protect people against vibration and this is a real issue since workers can develop an irreversible condition with one or two years’ continuous exposure. The symptoms are severe and can cause real pain.

“The feedback from industry has been really, really important along with the Growth Hub who made me aware of the ERDF grant. Their connections to businesses in manufacturing and engineering have also been vital.”

The material of the glove is currently made in Germany but Andrei Feraru hopes to bring the glove material sourcing and design manufacturing to the UK.

Andrei Feraru

As previously reported, the HAV-Sentry glove was trialled last year by contractor Callan Connect, digging trenches for CityFibre’s broadband roll-out in Coventry. However, it is Coventry City Council that has become the first customer, with an order for 10 gloves. These gloves will be shared among 40 council operatives who have been registered on the company’s HAV-Sentry dashboard.

Cllr Jim O’Boyle, cabinet member for jobs and regeneration, said: “I’m really impressed by this new product which has been developed right here in Coventry. I’m also pleased that we have placed the first order with Andrei and his team in order to help improve safety for our own construction workers.

“Often all small innovative local companies like Feraru Dynamics need is a small boost of cash and the right connections to get new innovations to market. And that’s exactly what our Innovation Programme is all about.”

