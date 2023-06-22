Five share £485m Magnox decommissioning contract

Demolition preparation at Oldbury

Costain, Keltbray and the Celadon Alliance (Altrad, KDC Veolia Decommissioning Services and NSG Environmental) have been awarded framework contracts for Lots 1 and 2.

In addition, Kaefer UK & Ireland have been awarded a framework contract for Lot 1 and Nuvia, a subsidiary of Vinci Construction, has been awarded a framework contract for Lot 2.

The contracts cover nuclear infrastructure decommissioning and asbestos removal services across all 10 of Magnox’s reactor sites.

The framework scope covers demolition and de-planting, turbine hall cleaning, and the removal and treatment of radioactively contaminated plant, including cooling ponds and water treatment facilities.

Lot 1 is for conventional de-planting, asbestos removal and demolition. Lot 2 is for radiologically contaminated de-planting, asbestos removal and demolition.

The total value of the contracts is estimated at £485m. They run for four years with an option to extend for up to two years.

Magnox chief operating officer Paul Winkle said: “This new decommissioning and asbestos removal (DAR) framework contract builds on the success of the previous one. It is a key, collaborative business tool that will provide an efficient, cost-effective route to market to decommission, demolish or re-use redundant buildings.

“Magnox cleaned-up 23,000 sqm of asbestos and created a 7,400 sqm demolition footprint last year – that’s the collective size of 45 tennis courts. This is a significant achievement for the company and all the supply chain partners involved. We’re looking to deliver even more this year and the new DAR framework contract will simplify the procurement process to do that.”

Sam White, managing director of Costain’s natural resources division said: “Costain has been implementing innovative solutions to deal with legacy nuclear waste for over 20 years and these awards build on our decommissioning heritage with Magnox. Our previous work across the Magnox fleet has been instrumental in moving sites towards care and maintenance – essentially defueling, decommissioning and creating safestores. This work represents a significant milestone along the decommissioning journey towards eventual final site clearance.”

Kian Woodward, Nuvis’s managing director of projects, engineering and decommissioning said: “‘Nuvia is pleased to be working as part of Metis – a team made up of Nuvia, Rainham Industrial Services (RIS), and Hughes & Salvidge (H&S). We very much look forward to supporting Magnox through the DAR framework. Bringing together the Metis know-how and experience to help bring about further demonstrable progress in decommissioning across the Magnox estate.”

Chris Foulkes, chief executive of Kaefer UK & Ireland, said: “Kaefer UK & Ireland has been a proud supplier to Magnox for over 10 years and we are delighted to continue to support the programme for the next six years with our asbestos removal, demolition management, and deplanting technical industrial services.”

Keltbray chief executive Darren James said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Magnox to fulfil their requirements to safely and securely deliver these site closure programmes, which are of huge national importance. Our role on both lots of the framework highlights Keltbray’s growing strengths in the design, delivery, maintenance and decommissioning of highly regulated UK legacy assets. We are excited to get started and are looking forward to working with the wider industry to deliver Magnox’s mission for the benefit of the UK.”

Speaking on behalf of the Celadon Alliance, Altrad Services director Paul Raper said: “The Celadon Alliance (Altrad, KDC and NSG) are delighted with this latest contract award, which demonstrates the strength of our partnership and builds on our successful track-record of delivery across the Magnox estate. We’ve been selected as a partner by Magnox on the DAR framework, in both Lots 1 and Lots 2 - supporting Magnox with its mission to deliver value for the taxpayer whilst cleaning up the nation’s nuclear legacy.”

