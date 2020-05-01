Fluor and Balfour Beatty win US road contract

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) design-build project involves the reconstruction and widening of seven miles of US 290 and State Highway 71.

“This project is part of TxDOT’s long-term plan to promote congestion management in one of the state’s most congested corridors,” said Terry Towle, group president of Fluor’s Infrastructure & Power business. “When completed, this project will help improve mobility and operational efficiency as well as improve safety and emergency response.”

The project will widen and improve US 290 and State Highway 71 through Oak Hill and act as a gateway to the hill country. It will also serve as a key route to Austin for the residents of Oak Hill, Lakeway, Bee Cave, Dripping Springs and other growing communities west of Austin.

Work involves widening the space available for through traffic from two to three main lanes in each direction, as well as adding three frontage-road lanes in each direction. An overpass for the US 290 main lanes over William Cannon Drive will be built, along with direct-connect flyovers between US 290 and State Highway 71. Along Highway 71, the flyover ramps will extend past Scenic Brook Drive where the main lanes will transition to a five-lane rural highway with U-turns for local access.

Provision for bicycles and pedestrians will be built along the entire corridor, including a seven-mile shared-use path, sidewalks and a trailhead at Williamson Creek on William Cannon Drive to accompany new landscaping and tree planting.

Additional project components include cross-street intersection improvements, U-turn lanes and upstream water detention to reduce potential flooding as well as storm water detention and water quality treatment ponds.

Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2021 with project completion slated for 2025.

