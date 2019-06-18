Fluor LNG project targets women in skilled trades

LNG Canada is working with a joint venture of JGC Construction and Fluor, the prime contractor for the LNG Canada project. They have announced the launch of Your Place, a province-wide programme aimed at attracting, recruiting, training, supporting and employing women to work in the construction trades on the project.

The JV was awarded the contract last year (link opens in new tab).

The initiative includes a four-week workplace-readiness training programme and employment supports designed to help women start – and succeed – in the skilled trades.

Your Place graduates will have a direct line to employment opportunities in an entry level position with JGC Fluor or one of its subcontractors on the LNG Canada Project site in Kitimat, British Columbia (BC).

The LNG Canada project will cover the costs of tuition, safety gear and learning materials for all participants, as well as airfares to and from the training in Kitimat and accommodation for participants from outside the local area.

LNG Canada will be rolling out a province-wide awareness campaign to ensure women across BCare aware of Your Place and the opportunities available to them to participate.

Phase 1 construction began in December 2018. Approximately 7,500 workers will be required at the peak of construction; the project team said that there is ample opportunity for both women and men to find employment with JGC Fluor or one of its subcontractors.

“Women in British Columbia currently represent just under 5% of a typical construction workforce, despite comprising 50% of the working population,” said Andy Calitz, CEO of LNG Canada. “This lack of diversity is not a women’s issue, it is a workplace issue. We are missing out on a talented demographic who will enter careers in the skilled construction trades and help British Columbia prosper. We want women to know there is a place for them on our project.”

Phil Clark, project director for JGC Fluor added: “JGC Fluor will provide entry level opportunities for training graduates, and welcome them to work on a project of significance to all of Canada. As the father of three daughters, I want to ensure women have equal opportunity to pursue a career of their choice, and our company wants to provide that opportunity to all BC women.”

The team added that women with existing trades training or experience are also welcome to apply directly to JGC Fluor for employment as construction ramps up.