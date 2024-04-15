FMB manifesto calls for cabinet minister for housing

Federation of Master Builders chief executive Brian Berry

While it is not actually putting up any candidates, the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) has produced its own general election 'manifesto'.

One of its key 'policies' is a dedicated secretary of state for housing to reverse the slowdown in the number of new homes being built and drive the retrofitting of the nation’s housing stock.

The FMB has called its manifesto Growth from the Ground Up.

To proposes the introduction of dedicated local authorities planning resources focused specifically on small house builders (FMB members are generally small builders) and ensure that provisions in the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF) are being followed at local level.

To get more work for its member in repair, maintenance and improvement (RMI), the FMB proposes a strategy mapping out the steps required to retrofit the UK’s existing homes, with new incentives for both industry and consumers, include reduce VAT on RMI work.

A construction skills plan is needed, with “clear training pathways for prospective builders”, to set out a long-term delivery schedule for vocational skills. Competence standards for retrofitting work should be set down to guide training provision.

FMB’s manifesto also includes the establishment of a licensing scheme for building firms and sole traders in the RMI sector. Any builder that that fails to satisfy the new building licensing quango or fails to pay the fees will be banned from working.

FMB chief executive Brian Berry said: “As we approach the general election the new government needs to address the growing housing crisis if it is to stimulate economic growth. Without an adequate supply of homes people can’t move freely, which stifles growth and opportunities. The FMB’s general election manifesto calls on the new government to take urgent steps to boost house-building rates; tackle the ongoing skills crisis in construction; support the rollout of energy efficiency upgrades to existing homes; and introduce a scheme to set a minimum competency level for builders.

“Housing delivery requires a competent and available workforce, which is why we’re calling for clear pathways into the building industry to help professionalise and boost the image of the industry so that a new generation of people can join the construction sector. The next government should also ensure that the building profession finally rids itself of cowboy builders. It’s not right that anyone can call themselves a builder without any minimum level of competence, therefore we want to see the new government to work with the industry to make this a reality.”

He concluded: “The FMB’s manifesto sets out a comprehensive set of policies that will help builders drive long-term growth. Helping to deliver positive change in our industry is crucial to delivering sustainable long-term economic growth for the UK. The FMB is showing that local builders, who are too often forgotten about by politicians, are part of the solution to creating a more dynamic country.”

