Folkestone brickworks redevelopment moves forward

Remediation work has prepared the site for development

After lying derelict for decades, new homes and commercial units are now set to appear on the old brickworks site in Biggins Wood

In the absence of private sector interest, the 10-acre plot was bought by Folkestone & Hythe District Council in 2017.

With the support of a central government grant, remediation work was undertaken to make the site ready for a development partner to take it forward.

It has now been sold to Wickhambreaux Developments, which will deliver 5,600 sqm of commercial units. Orbit Homes, partnering with Chartway, will build 77 new homes for social rent and shared ownership. Once completed, the social rented homes will be made available for local people on the council housing list.

Council leader Jim Martin said: “This project has been made possible by a bold approach by the council to de-risk a derelict site with potential and make it more attractive to the private sector to develop.

“This scheme will benefit residents in many ways – 77 new affordable homes, new jobs and opportunities, and a capital receipt which will help fund other important projects being undertaken by the council.”

The site already has detailed planning permission for the homes and employment space.

