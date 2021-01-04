Foreign bidders dominate HS2 tracks systems shortlist

The selected suppliers will go on to deliver around 280km of high-speed track and infrastructure.

The four track system contractsand one lineside M&E contract for HS2 phase one are together worth nearly £2.5bn.

Once again, the list of bidders is dominated by foreigned-owned companies, including Ferrovial, BAM and Strabag. Balfour Beatty is the only British company with a sniff of the track systems work while the lineside M&E contract is a contest between Balfour Beatty Bailey JV, Costain and French-owned Alstom.

Both sets of contracts cover design and construction between London, Birmingham and Crewe, where HS2 trains will join the existing West Coast Mainline. The winners of the track systems contracts will also take a lead role in managing and coordinating the interfaces between the track and other elements of the rail systems.

The following have been invited to tender for track systems:

Lot 1 – Phase One (Urban: London and Birmingham) – £434m

Balfour Beatty Group, ETF SAS, TSO SAS (BBVT Joint Venture)

Ferrovial Construction (UK) and BAM Nuttall (Ferrovial-BAM Joint Venture)

Colas Rail

Strabag AG UK and Rhomberg Sersa UK (Strabag Rhomberg Sersa Joint Venture)

Lot 2 – Phase One (Open Route: Central) – £526m

Balfour Beatty Group, ETF SAS, TSO SAS (BBVT Joint Venture)

Ferrovial Construction (UK) and BAM Nuttall (Ferrovial-BAM Joint Venture)

Colas Rail

Strabag AG UK and Rhomberg Sersa UK (Strabag Rhomberg Sersa Joint Venture)

Lot 3 - Phase One (Open Route: North) – £566m

Balfour Beatty Group , ETF SAS, TSO SAS (BBVT Joint Venture)

Ferrovial Construction (UK) and BAM Nuttall (Ferrovial-BAM Joint Venture)

Colas Rail

Lot 4 - Phase 2a (Track) – £431m

Balfour Beatty Group , ETF SAS, TSO SAS (BBVT Joint Venture)

Ferrovial Construction (UK) and BAM Nuttall (Ferrovial-BAM Joint Venture)

Colas Rail

Strabag AG UK and Rhomberg Sersa UK (Strabag Rhomberg Sersa Joint Venture)

Rail, switches and crossings and pre-cast slab track will be delivered by separate suppliers – with the track systems contractor coordinating the design, logistics and installation. The winning bidders are set to start work on site once the tunnels, bridges, viaducts and earthworks are complete.

The winning track systems contractors will oversee the design and construction of plain line track, switches and crossings, an infrastructure maintenance depot, managing construction logistics and supporting the testing and commissioning phase. They will also act as construction design and management (CDM) principal contractor for the track and be responsible for logistics and consents co-ordination.

The winner of the estimated £498m tunnel and lineside M&E package will be a principal contractor, delivering the design, supply, manufacture, installation, testing, commissioning and maintenance (until handover) of the Phase One and Phase 2a Tunnel and Lineside M&E systems.

This includes the tunnel services within the shafts, tunnels and cross-passages, low voltage power services and distribution in the open route. The contractor will also design, supply, install, test and commission the tunnel ventilation systems.

The following are invited to tender for tunnel and lineside M&E (£498m):

Alstom Transport UK

Balfour Beatty Bailey Joint Venture (BBB JV) – a joint venture of Balfour Beatty and NG Bailey

Costain

HS2 procurement and commercial director David Poole said: “Rail systems are some of the most important parts of the HS2 project – the high-tech equipment and systems that will allow our trains to deliver an unparalleled service in terms of speed, frequency and reliability.

“The appointment of the track systems and M&E suppliers will be an important milestone for the project, and a significant opportunity for the industry and the wider supply chain. At the peak of construction, HS2 will support around 30,000 jobs and contracts like this will provide a real boost for employers across the supply chain, helping to boost skills and provide opportunities for years to come.”

All these contracts are expected to be awarded sometime in 2022.

