Former Costain director joins Aspin

Aspin execs (left to right) Russell Ward, Iain Sale, Martin Truman, Lee Healey, Alice Bromwich, Paul Oyekanmi, Paul Hughes, Scott Harrison, chairman Gren Edwards

Gren Edwards was with Costain for seven years until December 2017. He was director of rail there. Before that he spent two years as chief executive of Volker Rail, which was formed following VolkerWessels’ acquisition of Grant Rail where Mr Edwards spent 12 years, latterly as CEO.

Aspin’s executive team has also been augmented with other senior appointments under chief executive Russell Ward who previously led Cape and Motherwell Bridge.

The executive team is now: Russell Ward, CEO; Iain Sale, chief financial officer; Lee Healey, technical services director; Martin Truman, delivery director; Paul Oyekanmi, commercial director; Alice Bromwich, head of HR; Scott Harrison, group development director; and Paul Hughes, group head of HSEQ.